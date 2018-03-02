Due to the extensive travel, the often subpar waves and the many rounds of heats, the World Qualifying Series is often referred to as a grind. With Jake “The Snake” Paterson’s web series “Snaketales” he pulls back the curtain on the ‘QS to show that fun exists on “the grind” despite the pressure to rack up points. How could it not? Surfing is the raddest activity in the world.

If a ten minute montage of behind the competitive surf Instagram-stories-styled videos ain’t your bag then skip to 10:13 for some ripping sans jersey, an edit that stands on its own.