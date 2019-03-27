Byron Bay style master Torren Martyn just released his new film “Thank You Mother” for purchase on Vimeo on Demand–and it is most-certainly worth a watch. Set in Australia, Indonesia and the long, flawless points of South Africa, “Thank You Mother” will take you on a cinematic journey all over the world alongside one of the most compelling freesurfers today.

The film is an all-action surf flick, featuring Martyn test-driving four beautifully-crafted twin fins (ridden equally beautifully) shaped by Simon Jones of Morning of the Earth Surfboards. The entire thing is scored by Martyn’s friend Nick Bampton and is narrated by none other Alby Falzon–the creative brain behind the seminal 1970s film, “Morning of the Earth”.

If you’d like to find out more about the film, click here, or click here to rent or purchase.