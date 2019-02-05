Ben Weiland has been hunting waves in Arctic waters for over 10 years, and now you can see his new film in person

You’d be hard-pressed to find a surfer more committed to finding waves in Arctic waters than surfer/filmmaker Ben Weiland. While most wave-obsessed humans flock to tropical locales for a few empty ones, Weiland found his passion scouring the globe for a more extreme type of surf. Over the past 10 years, Weiland has dedicated his time, money and artistic pursuits to finding and chasing waves in places like Alaska, Russia and Iceland–just to name a frigid few.

In the process of adventuring to places that literally few would go, Weiland has been one of the boldest and bravest surf explorers of this generation. He’s been behind the lens throughout each of these off-the-beaten-path excursions, documenting the steps he’s taken to find such obscure waves along the way. SURFER recently teamed up with Weiland to produce “Coldwater Journal”, a 45-minute, full-length film chronicling Weiland’s said excursions alongside fellow empty-wave chasers Alex Gray, Cyrus Sutton, Dane Gudauskas, Chris Malloy and more.

You’ll have the chance to see the film live this Saturday, February 9th in Pismo Beach at the Chris Burkard Studio. A food truck will be on site (The Pairing Knife) as will Whalebird Kombucha. See the flyer below for more details and visit here to reserve tickets. And for those who can’t make it, the film is available for purchase here.