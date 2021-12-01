The Eddie Aikau Big-Wave Invitational hasn’t run since 2016, when surf fans the world over dropped their collective jaws as the planet’s most fearless chargers tackled monstrously large Waimea Bay. There were heroic rides, whiplash-inducing wipeouts, and at the end of the day, John John Florence took home the coveted win.
Swell pending, the iconic big-wave contest will be back this season. The holding period starts today and runs through February 28, 2022, when giant mountains of water tend to pound the Hawaiian islands. Just yesterday, an Instagram post made it official to the world:
Some of the most legendary names in surfing (listed below) have once again been invited to compete in the prestigious event. Stay tuned for upcoming forecasts and a potential green light from the contest coordinators:
Aaron Gold
Andrea Moller
Ben Wilkinson
Billy Kemper
Bruce Irons
Eli Olson
Emi Erickson
Zeke Lau
Grant Baker
Greg Long
Ian Walsh
Jamie O’Brien
Jamie Mitchell
John John Florence
Justine Dupont
Kai Lenny
Keala Kennelly
Kealii Mamala
Kelly Slater
Koa Rothman
Landon McNamara
Lucas Chumbo
Luke Shephardson
Makani Adric
Makua Rothman
Mark Healey
Mason Ho
Matt Bromley
Nathan Florence
Nathan Fletcher
Paige Alms
Peter Mel
Ross Clarke Jones
Shane Dorian
Taio Shipman
Tikanui Smith
Tyler Larronde
Mikey O’Shaughnessy
Reef McIntosh
Mike Pietsch
Torrey Meister
Dave Wassell
Chris Owens
Ryan Seelbach
Christ Bertish
Jamie Sterling
Alex Martins
Bianca Valenti
Raquel Heckert
Silvia Nabuco
Polly Ralda
Isabelle Leonhardt
