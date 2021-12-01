The Eddie Aikau Big-Wave Invitational hasn’t run since 2016, when surf fans the world over dropped their collective jaws as the planet’s most fearless chargers tackled monstrously large Waimea Bay. There were heroic rides, whiplash-inducing wipeouts, and at the end of the day, John John Florence took home the coveted win.

Swell pending, the iconic big-wave contest will be back this season. The holding period starts today and runs through February 28, 2022, when giant mountains of water tend to pound the Hawaiian islands. Just yesterday, an Instagram post made it official to the world:

Some of the most legendary names in surfing (listed below) have once again been invited to compete in the prestigious event. Stay tuned for upcoming forecasts and a potential green light from the contest coordinators:

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Ben Wilkinson

Billy Kemper

Bruce Irons

Eli Olson

Emi Erickson

Zeke Lau

Grant Baker

Greg Long

Ian Walsh

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Justine Dupont

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Kealii Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chumbo

Luke Shephardson

Makani Adric

Makua Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Matt Bromley

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ross Clarke Jones

Shane Dorian

Taio Shipman

Tikanui Smith

Tyler Larronde

Mikey O’Shaughnessy

Reef McIntosh

Mike Pietsch

Torrey Meister

Dave Wassell

Chris Owens

Ryan Seelbach

Christ Bertish

Jamie Sterling

Alex Martins

Bianca Valenti

Raquel Heckert

Silvia Nabuco

Polly Ralda

Isabelle Leonhardt