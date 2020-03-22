Over the past few days, your eyes have likely been pummeled by an incessant barrage of reporting surrounding the coronavirus. While it may be hard to peel your worried peepers away from the COVID-19 news, it might be healthy for your psyche to do so for a few minutes. Luckily for us, the Channel Islands team just dropped a quick 3-minute edit featuring some of their most entertaining team riders — Bobby Martinez (hells yes), Dane Reynolds (double hells yes), Conner Coffin, Zeke Lau, Eithan Osborne, Josiah Amico and Kiron Jabour — shredding California, Hawaii and beyond recently. Click play and enjoy a brief respite from these stressful times.