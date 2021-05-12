Not many people can claim they’ve ridden a single wave for 10 minutes straight. But Dylan Graves–and the tanker-surfing crew he meets up with in Galveston, Texas in the most recent episode of “Weird Waves”–can proudly claim they’ve surfed waves measuring over 3 miles long.

As you’ll see when you hit play above, Graves travels to The Lone Star State to meet up with long-time surfers James Fullbright and Peter Davis, who, when the real waves are flat, chase down massive point-generating oil tankers to get their fill. Over decades of exploring and mapping out the sandbars up the Galveston Ship Channel, Fullbright and Davis have mastered the novel art of tanker surfing and get to enjoy never-ending waves whenever they can.

Hit play to see what a tanker-surfing super session looks like.