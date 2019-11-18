The waiting period for the final event of the women’s 2019 ‘CT season starts next Monday at Honolua Bay, the famed right point where we’ll witness a three-way showdown between Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson and supergrom Caroline Marks. Not only will they be vying for the title (Carissa chasing her fourth, Lakey and Caroline gunning for their first) but also the two yet-to-be-filled spots on the U.S Olympic team. All that and a fat paycheck, of course.

Carissa had the opportunity to nab the title (and Tokyo qualification) a few weeks ago during the MEO Rip Curl Pro in Portugal. Had she beat Lakey in the semis and advanced on to the finals, a fourth world title trophy would be sitting pretty in her trophy cabinet (or wherever she keeps those shiny things) right now. But that didn’t happen. Both Lakey and Caroline power-housed their way to the finals and pushed the title race to Maui.

So here we are, a week out from the lululemon Maui Pro. As it stands now, Carissa is still wearing the yellow jersey and is sitting a little over 3,000 points ahead of Lakey and 5,000 over Caroline–so she’s got a solid shot at taking the whole shebang. According to the WSL, if Carissa wants to hoist that massive trophy next week, she’ll have to do the following:

· If Carissa Moore wins Maui, she clinches the World Title;

· If Moore gets a 2nd, Lakey Peterson needs a 1st to take the World Title from Moore;

· If Moore gets a 3rd, Peterson needs a 2nd and Caroline Marks a 1st;

· If Moore gets a 5th/9th/17th, Peterson needs 3rd and Marks a 2nd to force a three-way tie surf off for World Title decision in Maui

As you can see, it won’t exactly be a walk in the park for the Hawaiian. In Portugal, Lakey and Caroline both proved they can maneuver around Carissa straight into the finals–even during high-pressure situations. The two also have techniques built for tearing apart right-hand points. But let us not forget that Carissa is one of the best surfers in the world out at Honolua Bay, and at each year’s event she manages to string together a highlight reel that makes the surf world’s collective jaw drop. Oh, and she’s won the event three times so she clearly knows what to do out there.

And what exactly would a three-way tie surf off look like? According to the rulebook, the format will be determined by the commish. In the past, commissioners Jessi Miley Dyer and Kieren Perrow established a protocol, should there be a surf-off, of holding three 30-minute heats for best-of-three situation. In a scenario where there is not enough time for a best-of format, there will be a single heat surf-off of a minimum 35 minutes. How that’ll all play out when three surfers are involved in a tie? Guess we’ll just have to wait to see.

Check back for full recaps of the Maui Pro once the event gets underway.