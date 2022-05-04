Goofy-footed Australian Imogen Caldwell didn’t grow up among bustling city streets or near crowded lineups. In fact, the majority of her childhood was spent far, far away from most humans, in the middle of the desert in Red Bluff, Western Australia, where a heavy, machine-like lefthander produces bottomless tubes on repeat. This wave shaped the Caldwell clan (Imogen and her siblings) and today, Imogen is a working mom and a tube-stuffing force to be reckoned with. Hit play to hear more about how Imogen’s childhood made her into the woman she is today.