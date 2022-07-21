What It's Like to Send it on Massive Death Slabs

When a fearless charger like Koa Rothman claims a day was scary, you listen. During the recent Code Red swell that bombarded Tahiti, Rothman and his crew tackled what his team calls “100-foot death slabs”. And after watching the recent “This is Livin'” above….yeah, that seems accurate.

