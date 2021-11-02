“Even when the conditions are shit, riding waves [is] the best thing in the world,” writes Dane Reynolds in his latest Chapter11 TV post. And he’s not wrong. Over the course of a so-so summer in Ventura, Dane and friends made good use of, as he puts it, “the best of the few moments that [sic] trickled into our onshore fog riddled coastline.” Despite the lackluster conditions, Dane and Co are still some of the most entertaining surfers to watch on the interwebs. Hit play to watch a few Ventureans more-than-rip during their off-season.