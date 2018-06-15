If you live in California (or anywhere that suffers from long spells of mostly-gutless summertime surf) you know that the conditions that often accompany the coming season can drive you mad if you don’t have the right craft underfoot. Since summer officially starts next week here in the Northern Hemisphere, we decided to hit up five pros to find out what boards they’re going to be turning to for the next few months when the waves are far from firing.

Karina Rozunko: “The Pig,” by Thomas Bexon

“It’s just a good everything board,” says Rozunko. “Everyone has that one magic board that you are either still riding and have beaten to death (guilty), have sold and are regretting it, or its hanging in the rafters at your parents’ house. When you get that special board, hold onto it. This is my personal favorite. The rails are pretty foiled out and it cuts through the water smoothly. I like that it doesn't let you noseride if you’re not in the pocket. It has a pulled-in nose and wide hips. I prefer my logs a little heavier. When buying a longboard, watch out for pop outs. Support your local shaper and buy a board from them, because they probably know what board would work well at your spot.” Photos by O’Keefe, Parra

Tanner Gudauskas: “Rocket Wide,” by Channel Islands

“Honestly, if I could ride only one board around summer in California it would be the new Rocket Wide model that Channel Islands is just about to release,” says Gudauskas. “It is a modification from the Rocket 9. The main modifications are a wider outline and flatter template--two ingredients that will get you going and keep you going through most mush around town. For me, summertime quivers are about keeping it fun. I don’t normally grab my foiled-out shortboards for most of the season because I just end up grabbing my fun, skatey boards all the time. The rocket wide has a swallow tail so you can still maintain pivot points if you really need to bend one in the pocket. I’m really looking forward to summer, actually. That was a pretty harsh winter, so hopefully the karmic boomerang is swinging back around for us!” Photos by Kilauano

Tyler Warren: “Zipper,” by Tyler Warren

“I have been riding this a lot this last year,” says surfer/shaper Tyler Warren. “It’s is a 5’5” diamond tail, 20″ wide and 2 1/2″ thick. This board is essentially a classic fish template with a diamond tail and three fins. It has a slight single concave under the front foot going into deep vee just starting around the back fin. Doesn’t have a ton of nose or tail rocker…just enough. This combo all allows for a fun, fast fishy feeling, but you can still pivot and do quick turns or draw them out. I have been riding it in the waist to head high zone.” Photos by Burgess

Carissa Moore: “Driver,” by Matt Biolos

“It holds when the waves get juicy but also carries a ton of speed between sections,” says Moore. “I have a quiver of Driver models from 5’9″ to 6’6″-and even a few in epoxy for smaller waves. It’s my favorite all-around model. It makes wave-riding easy and you don't have to think twice about what is under your feet.” Photos by Frieden, …Lost Surfboards

Torren Martyn: “Big Bertha,” by Morning of the Earth Surfboards

“It’s funny, if you would’ve asked me 6 months ago I definitely would’ve picked my little 5’4″ baby-blue twin fin,” says Martyn. “But in contrast, it’s so different to the 7’5″ that I’d have to pick as my favorite summer board this year. I’m thinking of it as just the best all-rounder for a one-board quiver. I’ve been so drawn to the mid-length lately coming off this bike trip where I could only carry 2 boards [Martyn’s recent 3-month trip around New Zealand.] It’s definitely a staple in my quiver. It’s so refreshing and versatile, working in anything from little 1-foot novelty peelers to solid waves, and it draws such different lines compared to my other boards.” Photos by Folkwell