It can be hard to grow up in the shadow of a talented sibling. Encinitas’ Nick Marshall, younger brother to Jake, spent his early years known mostly as “Jake’s brother”.

Not after this edit.

Marshall, now 18-years-old, has outgrown that early teen phase where your body grows faster than your surfboards, when surfing looks and feels awkward. In this 2-minute edit, Marshall proves that right now he’s an absolute weapon in everything from heavy left tubes in Hawaii and South America, to artificial wedges in Waco, to meaty sections around home. At Waco, he whips around like Chippa Wilson’s little protege, and that last air is straight-up Matt Meola. Sure, Marshall has been on the scene for a while, but this edit proves he’s officially graduated from gromhood.

Brother Jake nearly qualified for the ‘CT last year, and surely he will soon. If Nick keeps improving at this rate it wouldn’t surprise us one bit to see them both get on tour together in the very near future.