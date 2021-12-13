Surfers can be picky when it comes to gear, which can make the act of finding the perfect gift for one feel a little like going on a wild goose chase. We all prefer some brands over others for various odd (and sometimes unexplainable) reasons. So before you head to your local surf shop and wade through rows of wetties, traction pads, board bags and fins for a gift you think might stoke out the special surfer in your life, take a look through the list of ideas assembled below.

And if you’re looking for a few more stocking stuffer ideas, be sure to check out our other SURFER gear round-ups from years past here.