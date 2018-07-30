Your guide to the events and parties around Huntington Beach this week

Amidst all the Huntington hopping and selfie-stick wielding that goes on during the week of The VANS US Open of Surfing, there’s a wide variety of circus sideshows worthy of your presence.

If you can manage to pull yourself away from the sweaty throngs of “surf fans” for the adjacent parties, film premiers, concerts and more, then the list of events below presents some good options. If you’re still standing by the end of the week, the infamous Huntington Beach drum circle starts every Sunday afternoon around 3:00pm on the North side of the pier, and of course, the hugs are always free.

For a detailed schedule of the skateboard and BMX events, Shaper Studio and more, click here.

Event: Premiere of Reef’s new full-length film "Rob's Corner"

When: Tuesday, July 31st, 5:00pm-2:00am

Where: The Bungalow HB

Why: Rob Machado, Evan Geiselman, Mikala Jones and more score remote Indonesian tubes in Reef’s new full-length film.

Event: Vans Movie Nights: "Can't Steal Our Vibe” and “Blue Intensity" double feature.

When: Tuesday, July 31st, 7:00pm-9:00pm

Where: Pier Plaza Amphitheater

Why: The Gudauskas Brothers managed to wrangle over 700 donated surfboards through their Positive Vibe Warrior organization and teamed up with South African ‘CT surfer Michael February to distribute them to kids in need in “Can’t Steal Our Vibe.” “Blue Intensity” is a psychedelic surf odyssey featuring Dane Gudauskas and the rest of the VANS surf team pulling into some heavy Cloudbreak tubes.

Event: Bigger Than Plastic: A Conversation on Micro Plastics & Sustainability

When: Tuesday, July 31st, 6:30 pm

Where: Pacific City

Why: Plastics are killing our oceans and we can stop it.

Event: Surfboards on Parade

When: Wednesday, August 1st, 5:00-8:00pm

Where: Klimpton Shorebreak Hotel

Why: Talented artists team up with legendary shapers to create beautiful boards that are auctioned off for charity.

Event: “Generations of Quiksilver” movie Premiere

When: Wednesday, August 1st, 6:00-8:00pm

Where: Lido Theater, Newport Beach

Why: Generations of Quiksilver celebrate the stories that shaped the brand's past, present and future.

Event: Surfing Walk of Fame Inductions

When: Thursday, August 2nd, 10:00am-2:00pm

Where: Jack’s Surf Shop, HB

Why: Mick Fanning, Stephanie Gilmore and other surf legends will be present to be awarded their places among “Surfing’s Walk of Fame” as 2018 inductees.

Event: Premiere of Stab x VANS film “The Electric Acid Surfboard Test”

When: Thursday, August 2nd, 7:00pm

Where: Pacific City, HB

Why: Dane Reynolds riding weird boards and hopefully providing his unfiltered critiques of them.

Event: Surfer’s Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony

When: Friday, August 3nd, 9:00am

Where: Huntington Surf and Sport

Why: Watch Brett Simpson, Herbie Fletcher and Ben Aipa dip their hands in some wet cement.

Event: Tijuana Panthers, live in concert

When: Friday, August 3nd, 4:00-6:00pm

Where: Pacific City, HB

Why: This surfy garage-rock trio puts on a great show.

Event: Roxy’s “Make Waves Move Mountains”

When: Friday, August 3nd, 7:30pm

Where: Pacific City, HB

Why: The Roxy surf team will be present for an unforgettable event set to empower women’s surfing. Chas Smith’s new documentary film about championship surfer Lisa Anderson will also be playing.