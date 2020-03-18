At the end of 2019, we rounded up the 10 best SURFER magazine features of the past decade for you to enjoy during the holiday season. The list included stories about Andy Irons’ legacy, off-the-grid surf adventures to Alaska, the changing nature of competitive surfing, the absolutely-must-read profile on the life of Mark Occhilupo and much more. We might be biased, but we think they were the best surfy reading the 2010s had to offer.

Now that the COVID-19 has caused the closing of many restaurants, bars and other forms of social gatherings — and as the majority of the world is making its way indoors to practice social distancing — we thought it’d be helpful to recirculate the list for those looking for an anxiety-reducing form of entertainment during these chaotic times. So if you’re looking to momentarily unplug from the incessant news surrounding the coronavirus, put on your reading glasses, kick your feet up and enjoy some surfy literature.

“Death and Glory” by Matt Warshaw (February, 2011)

Photo Credit: Ellis

“Surfing’s greatest rivalry comes to an end,” read the subhead of this beautifully-written piece, in which Encyclopedia of Surfing author Matt Warshaw put the decade-long Andy/Kelly clash into context. This was written just 3 weeks after Irons’ passing and many months before his toxicology report would be released. But Warshaw didn’t dwell too much on the surreal drama surrounding Andy’s death, instead looking at the entire scope of his rivalry with Kelly, from white wetsuits to shotgun claims to Andy saying that his “whole driving force right now is to just take [Slater’s] pretty picture and just crush it.” It would be a long time before anyone could really make sense of Andy’s tragic death, but it was as clear in early 2011 as it is today that the fire of the Andy/Kelly rivalry burned brighter than any other in surfing history. Click here to read.