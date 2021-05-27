Noah Beschen–grown child of ex-CTer Shane Beschen and talented North Shore charger–has clearly reaped the benefits of being raised along the 7 Mile Miracle. Take, for example, his newest edit titled “Wax”, wherein Beschen puts on a full display of his Hawaii-grown, tube-riding skills. Like John Florence, Koa Rothman, Barron Mamiya and Eli Olson–who were groomed by their wave-rich coastline to be all-around talents–Beschen is clearly a high-flying, power-carving product of his environment. Click play to watch the young 20-year-old go all out around his home in Oahu.
