Oh, Margaret River, you strange, mercurial mistress. Let’s be honest, this event is weird as hell, and before John John started banking turns that resembled a Formula One car with the pedal to the floor, just barely holding onto the asphalt while chunks of rubber and smoke fly off the tires, no one cared about this event unless it went to The Box. Well, JJF changed all that in 2017 when he won the thing, and now everyone and their mother is going to have him on their Fantasy Surfer team (which you can pick here, if you haven’t already). But who the hell knows how this one is going to shake out. Depending on the venue, you could want a slab guy, an open-face rail surfer or an expert punter. But I guess that’s what makes this event interesting (see: mostly frustrating) for those of the Fantasy Surfing persuasion.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MARGARET RIVER PRO MEN’S EVENT:

Jordy Smith

You might think that I’ve suffered some kind of terrible psychotic break for not picking John John Florence. And maybe I have, and maybe I’m quite sure that we’re all living in a computer simulation and that Joe Turpel isn’t even real, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m wrong, either. Think about it: John John Florence put on the performance of a lifetime the last time Margaret’s was completed in 2017, but now he’s going to be surfing under the weight of expectation out there, and I just don’t think that kind of performance is repeatable. So who else has a searing frontside arc capable of sending an ocean’s worth of spray skyward? Jordy, that’s who.–Todd Prodanovich, Editor-in-Chief

Wade Carmichael

I'll admit, I was a little surprised to see Margaret River back on the event roster this year. After last year's whole shark-attack-near-the-contest-site debacle, I half-figured there would be no Margaret River Pro ever again. But I'm glad it's back, because I'm ready to see Avoca Jesus take a ‘CT win. That bearded powerhouse couldn’t be better suited for Main Break, and if the waves abide, Avoca Jesus will shine bright.–Ashtyn Douglas, Managing Editor

John John Florence

I would love to just go rogue and toss Wade Carmichael or Jacob Willcox into the mix, but I just don’t think they’re adaptive enough to make it happen in all of the potential conditions this event could throw at them. Is it going to be shoulder high at Main Break, or triple overhead? Are they going to be looking at the left or the right? What about The Box? While these are all some of the most adaptive surfers in the world, no one plays that game better than John John Florence. No mater the size or conditions, JJF’s surfing ability and comfort level remains constant.–Pete Taras, Digital Director

Filipe Toledo

In recent years, cleaning up his game at spots that used to be weaknesses has kinda become Filipe’s thing. He’s reminiscent of Mick back in 2007 when he spent extra weeks at Teahupoo to improve his weak spots. Filipe used to be criticized from being all punt and no carve, but now he wins at spots like J-Bay and is showing serious power on rail, which is a great attribute in West Oz.–Ray Bergman, Fantasy Surfer Manager

John John Florence

OK, sure, it’s a safe pick, an obvious pick, an easy pick. Nonetheless, picking John is a the best idea you can have for your fantasy team. Presented with any type of wave at any of Margaret’s venues and John will make minced-meat of everyone in his way to the finals.–Adam Jara, Social Media Manager

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MARGARET RIVER PRO WOMEN’S EVENT:

Caroline Marks

Of course I’m picking Caroline Marks. How could you not? This youngster occ-turned her way into first place on the Gold Coast, into the semis at Bells, and now she’s going to be surfing the wave that perhaps plays to her strengths most. Done deal. They might as well give her the trophy already.–Todd Prodanovich, Editor-in-Chief

Courtney Conlogue

Margaret River is a strange/awesome event in which three totally different lineups are used as possible competition sites. Main Break, North Point and The Box all play to the different strengths of different competitors on Tour, which keeps all the surfers on their toes. Courtney is one competitor who could put up high scores at any of these waves. She put on one hell of a performance at Bells when the swell revved up, and if the forecast calls for waves that are chunky and bumpy (which they most always are at Main Break), then we’ll likely see Courtney make the podium once again.–Ashtyn Douglas, Managing Editor

Malia Manuel

I feel like the surf is going to be big for this event. If it is, Malia's approach on larger surf is as smooth and critical as you could ever hope to watch. Plus she's been super consistent the first two events, so why not bet on that?–Pete Taras, Digital Director

Carissa Moore

Power versus power in West Oz. No woman on Tour hacks quite like Carissa—with the possible exception of Tyler Wright, who’s out of the event. If Carissa can start exerting that veteran savvy, she can dominate here and anywhere.–Ray Bergman, Fantasy Surfer Manager

Steph Gilmore

Call me a broken record, but Steph will win this stop. If they ended up running at North Point, I could think of no surfer I’d like to watch draw lines through that bowl more than Steph. #GoSteph–Adam Jara, Social Media Manager

Let us know your picks to win at the fourth event of the season in the comment section below, and click here to build your Fantasy Surfer team.