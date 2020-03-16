Recently in Washington D.C., a mass of surfers coalesced on dry land — on the steps of Capitol Hill, in fact — to blitz through dozens of congressional offices and vocalize their concerns over the deteriorating health of the world’s oceans. The gathering, called the Coastal Recreation Hill Day, was quite a sight as over 150 Surfrider members representing 20 different states and 46 chapters and clubs came together for a common purpose.

The message they brought to Capitol Hill was simple: It’s easy to play ostrich on environmental issues, but if we take our heads out of the sand, we can see that ignorance ain’t bliss — it’s suicide. To learn more about Surfrider’s latest push to engage with lawmakers and the state of their fight for ocean health, we recently caught up with Surfrider CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen.

So, tell me about Coastal Recreation Day. What is it and what do we need to know about it?

This year, more than 150 Surfrider members, industry leaders and surf ambassadors met with federal leaders about ways to protect our ocean, waves and beaches during Surfrider’s annual Coastal Recreation Hill Day. Collectively, our group visited 145 Senate and House offices to urge immediate action on climate change, plastic pollution, water quality and other key issues affecting our coasts and ocean. During meetings, we also presented federal leaders with surfboards and letters signed by thousands of citizens and businesses demanding immediate action on climate change.

What came of it?

The coastal recreation industry was heard loud and clear by our federal leaders. Numerous members of Congress, including both Democrats and Republicans, expressed their support for clean water and coastal management programs. We also made significant progress building support for the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act, a new bill that Surfrider helped write. Unfortunately, we still clearly have much work to do at the federal level, especially to pass meaningful legislation on climate change.

Yeah, depressing reports on climate change and policy are all too common, but what have been some of the positive headlines for ocean health lately?

There are two big success stories out there. We’ve been able to suspend new offshore drilling off America’s coastlines — at least until after the next election. It’s huge that we were able to fend it off the coasts considering that all three branches of government seem to be for it. And particularly in the Southeast, there’s bi-partisan opposition to offshore drilling. A lot of these states that are red [lean Republican] or purple are against it, too. So, it’s nice to see that it’s not always about politics but common-sense environmental protection. Bottom line is that offshore drilling isn’t good for business.

How so?

Everyone wants to keep the coast clean. It’s bad for business to open offshore drilling near beach towns. There are thriving coastal economies now, so why put it at risk?

Did Surfrider have a direct part in stopping the drilling?

We did a lot of grassroots mobilization at the community and national levels to pass resolutions to stop new drilling. We were able to drum up local opposition in coastal communities.

Mostly through Surfrider chapters?

Exactly. And with coalition partners — we had Oceana and a lot of small local organizations that we partnered with. The Business Alliance to Protect the Atlantic Coast (BAYPAC) got over 40,000 businesses to sign on to opposition and that turned into a formal issue. The grassroots organization efforts made it into a national issue and then became a liability for pro-oil elected officials. It’s a huge win.

Another win was in the fight against single-use plastics. In 2008, San Francisco was the first city to ban single-use plastic bags, then in 2012, California became the first state to ban single-use bags. In 2019, we saw seven other states do the same thing. There’s obviously momentum in stemming plastic pollution, which is incredible for the health of the ocean. And now we hear news that China is moving to phase out single-use plastics — bags by 2020, utensils by 2025. Europe is doing the same. Plastics are a huge problem for our oceans, but there is real movement afoot.

What issue concerns you most at the moment?

As a surfer and lover of the ocean, the most personally terrifying thing I’ve heard recently is if the global temperature rises by 2 degrees C — which there’s every indication that it will — the coral reefs on the planet will cease to exist. One of the largest and richest ecosystems and the source of many of our favorite waves will be gone. It’s a shocking indication of how serious climate change is. How can we even start to tackle the problems we face when our elected officials and the leaders of our administrative agencies refuse to acknowledge this crisis exists?

Photo Credit: Evan Schell

Did you see that there’s a proposal to build a giant wall off the coast of New York?

Yep. It’s silly. We’re getting bad news daily: the Australian fires, the warmest months on record, the oceans are absorbing 90 percent of the heat we’re producing on the planet, and now there’s something new called the Marine Heat Wave, The Blob, off the northern coast of California. The absorbed heat into the oceans is starting to manifest itself in ways that are new. So, the fact that we are facing a climate emergency and we’re still just starting to acknowledge it, let alone taking action, is scary.

I think the other challenge that we’re seeing is the Trump administration’s attacks on environmental laws like the Clean Water Act and efforts to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which allows for public information sharing of climate data. They are just relentless — an onslaught of attacks on policies that protect our air, water, and coastlines. The Clean Water Act has been a huge success story. In the 1970s there were plenty of places where the ocean was too polluted to go in, like Santa Monica Bay and Long Beach. Over time, the waters there and other places have become dramatically cleaner than they have been historically.

So, what’s changed?

A lot of this is fossil fuel industry driven. The people leading our environmental agencies are mostly industry people. Look at Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Ryan Zinke before him, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. These people are coming right out of the fossil fuel industry.

And then there’s the Paris Accord. They started pulling the papers to withdraw from that the day after the election. Even if we go back in the Accord, it’s not enough to combat the worst scenarios. It should be the bare minimum.

We’ve talked about those same fossil fuel companies — Exxon, BP, etc. — spending huge amounts of money funding research in clean energy. Are they hedging their bets to keep control? What would happen if, say, Exxon becomes the biggest producer of wave-generated energy?

Overall, they’ve done more harm than good. The oil and gas industry has spent billions on trying to control the climate change conversation. Since Citizens United [the Supreme Court ruling that lifted restrictions on corporate donations to political campaigns], money has poured into campaigns to stop progress on clean energy. So, these fossil fuel companies might try to jump onboard if sweeping changes are made as a result of November’s election, but it might not be so easy. These companies are slow moving dinosaurs. Look at Tesla. A few years ago, Ford and GM said there wasn’t a demand for electric cars. Tesla comes in and gets deposits for 400,000 Model 3s in a week. No other car company in the world thought that was possible. And the PGE debacle [California’s Pacific Gas and Electric’s decision to enact rolling blackouts due to improper management] is another example of where companies’ heads need to be — they didn’t have the best interest of the public in mind and see what’s happened there.

So, we see these big oil companies who have been proven untrustworthy, having them manage our new power sources would be a very bad idea.

Let’s talk about surf companies for a minute. Large shapers, wetsuit manufacturers, etc. Are they different?

In my 5 years of running Surfrider, I’ve seen a real positive trend in the surf industry. Surfrider runs the Surf Industry Coastal Defender program, which includes companies that work with us. Surfrider works with these companies to educate them, and we work together to protect our coastlines. We have about 20 surf brands involved. We see increased financial support for these projects, attention to sustainability of products, and how they run their businesses. Are they doing enough? No, no one is. But is the trend positive? Absolutely.

And I’m really encouraged by the steam of the Surf Industry Manufacturing Association (SIMA) about policy issues, coming to Washington, D.C. with us, as do some of the surf brands for our Coastal Recreation Hill Day. In general, I’m pleased to see the surf industry stepping up and getting more engaged.

Some companies are trying to build a better lasting product with, for example, more organic cotton or upcycled material. There’s plenty of work to be done, but we see more sustainable wetsuits and surfboards as the trend.

Is this transition easier said than done?

There’s two ways to skin that cat. One way is to make surfboards out of greener materials. The other is to build a surfboard out of indestructible materials so you don’t have to buy as many, reducing the amount of fiberglass and foam out there. In a perfect world, the greenest thing to do is to have one board and surf it forever, and that’s better than making 10 green surfboards. It’s on us, of course, not to own too many surfboards.

Which we all do. But if companies are so invested in protecting the environment, why don’t we see a full transition to green materials and practices right now?

It’s kind of like an inertia thing. I still think that at some level, whether we like it or not, the surfboard market is driven by the pros. Even though most of us would never know the difference what we are surfing on, the pros can. Those guys are so tuned in and performance is so important, they are reticent to change. I think it’s really hard to convince someone to change when they are playing with this margin of inches to experiment. You saw Kelly changing his boards and the crazy criticism that came with it. Getting pro surfers to surf on alternative materials and show they perform as well as anything else is tough, but I think things will cascade from there. There are all kinds of great alternatives out there. We’ve seen John John [Florence], Rob Machado, and others play on these alternative boards. Kelly, too. It seems that there is a trend, but it’s not happening as quickly as it could. If you start to see more pros riding more sustainable boards, it will flow from there.

Well, then what can the average surfer do, aside from dropping plastic straws and riding wool boards to think we’re changing the world?

In my mind, there are a few things. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard said, “Live a considered life.” What he means is to think through the consequences of your actions. Do we really need that new foam board? The fiberglass? The PU? They’re going to end up in the ocean or the trash can. Do you need that huge SUV that gets 12 miles to the gallon to drive the few miles to your local break?

We can also get active with your local organization, whether Surfrider or somebody else. Get involved. I encourage anyone who cares about the coast to visit Surfrider’s Take Action page to make their voice heard.