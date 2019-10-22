Humboldt County, located 300 miles north of San Francisco in Northern California, has been known to surfers primarily for a few things: its closeness to empty, reasonably good waves, its rural, mountainous terrain and, of course, being one of the largest cannabis-producing areas in the United States. All of which have attracted more than a few outlaw surfers looking to make a quick buck working at the area’s countless weed farms.

Ever since the ‘60s, hippies, surfers and those of adjacent cultures have been flocking to the area to earn cash from trimming weed. If you don’t know much about the marijuana business, trimming weed, apparently, can be quite lucrative and has provided more than a few surfers a way to finance their costly surf travels and, it’s rumored, a couple World Qualifying Series campaigns. Ten thousand dollars cash-in-hand a month, all the weed you could smoke (on the job, while you trimmed), a bevy of cold-water waves nearby and the chance to live off-the-grid provided a utopian glitch in the matrix that proved irresistible to anyone with an in.

But over the past decade, parts of Humboldt county have become sketchy for traveling wave-obsessed weed trimmers. You’ve likely seen the Netflix documentary series that came out last year titled “Murder Mountain”? It tells the story of San-Diego surfer Garret Rodrigues, who was one of the countless surfers to make the pilgrimage north for trimming season. In 2013, less than six months into a planned two-year stint as a weed trimmer in Humboldt, Rodrigues was murdered. After his father hired a private investigator to look into his disappearance, it blew the lid on a dozen or more missing persons (and murders) in the area.

The series documents the tension between the historically black-market industry of the area and the transition to legalization, specifically shining a light on an area of Humboldt called “Murder Mountain”, rife with illegal and dangerous activity.

When I was in Bali a few years ago, I met a surfer from Southern California whom I’ll call Roxanne, who saw firsthand the drastic change the area has undergone. She was one of many Hawaiians and Californian surfers I met in Indonesia during that period making stacks of cash from the then-unregulated weed fields of California and using it to travel the world surfing.

“(It) was awesome; growing your own food, getting your water from a spring, not having power lines all around you or neighbors or traffic,” recalls Roxanne, who admitted to making up to $10k/month during that time. “I went all around the world because I made a shit ton of money trimming in a month.”

When Roxanne and her boyfriend Kevin first arrived in Humboldt, trimmers consisted mostly of surfers, ‘Burners,’ (aficionados of the Burning Man festival) and similar like-minded folk.

“You lived free range back there,” Kevin told me. “You’re an off-grid human not tied to society, you get to live free. You’re almost one with nature and yeah you get pretty damn good pay.”

That all changed, ironically, with the legalization of marijuana in the US, bringing with it prohibitively high taxes imposed by government, which in turn forced the many small-time farmers who set up the industry to sell up and move on.

“The permits that you need to have to be a legal grower is over $80,000,” says Roxanne. “Most people don’t have that because they’re mom-and-pop growers making just enough to survive for the year.”

As the mom-and-pop growers left, according to Roxanne, the presence of large-scale, organized crime operations in the area became more pronounced.

“[I’d] go to the grocery store and you could definitely tell who the Russian mafia members were ‘cause they were all in their Adidas tracksuits with their chains and shit,” says Roxanne. “You could tell who the Mexican mafia members were. The grocery store is a small place… We’d all convene in a town that was like two blocks long.”

Then came the “trimmigrants”, naive backpackers from Europe and elsewhere in search of adventure and a quick buck. It wasn’t long before missing persons cases were popping up all over the place.

“It’s become a huge problem,” says Roxanne. “All these foreign people show up in these towns and have signs or just walk up to you at the grocery store. [One time] I was putting groceries in my car and these French girls tried to get in. They were like, ‘Take us to go work.’ I was like, ‘What the f–k? I don’t know you!’ I talked to a few people telling them, ‘This isn’t safe, you shouldn’t get in someone’s car that you don’t know that’s gonna take you up a mountain with no phone service to who the fuck knows where.”

Stories of murders, robberies and disappearances have proliferated in recent years, though the culprits are often the ones you least expect. “One of the last stories we heard before we left the mountain was a man had gone into town and picked up three trimmigrants and brought them back to his property,” says Kevin. “After a couple of months they killed him and took all of his stash and ran off with it.”

The unfortunate part about opportunities that seem too good to be true is that often they are. Making easy money trimming weed, living near fun and uncrowded surf, having the spare cash and freedom to travel the world in search of waves for most of the year—many surfers would ask someone to pinch them in that scenario. But clearly there’s a dark side to consider for those who might see this type of work as a ticket to their next surf trip.