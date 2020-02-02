Just like that, the 2020 Volcom Pipe Pro is done and dusted during the first four days of the waiting period, with Wiggolly Dantas 5,000 points and $15,000 dollars richer. After packing 10-foot pits during the first three days, and hammering Backdoor with turns in the final, Dantas is a deserving victor. Not many have the skill-set to navigate that range of conditions.

And sure, the entire final day — held in wonky, windy beachbreak-esque 4-foot Pipe — was anticlimactic after three days of pumping Pipeline with zero wind and bluebird conditions, but what choice did the contest directors have? The next two days are small, and the rest of the waiting period is total junk–straight north winds for nearly a week. And it’s not like today was awful. There were still a few diamonds in the rough, especially at Backdoor.

Of course, on paper, it would be easy to look at the three Brazilians in the final along with Seth Moniz and blame the less-than-ideal Pipe conditions. But that wasn’t the case. Yago Dora and Dantas have been proving themselves for years at big Pipe, and Joao Chianca is turning heads this winter; already charging one of the meanest waves of the winter at Off-The-Wall in December.

We could go on for days about how perfect Pipe was for the beginning of the event. Dave Wassell called it the best run of the winter, which is saying a lot, considering Pipe has been on fire the last few months. For three days it was impossible to look away. Many, many quasi-unknown ‘QS warriors scored the waves of their lives this week. It was insane. In every heat someone got blown out of a wave they would only dream about catching in the freesurfs.

A couple interesting notes about this year’s VPP:

1) More and more surfers are (finally) electing to wear helmets at Pipe, which makes so much sense. Koa Smith, who suffered a head injury at Pipe just last year, said he’ll never surf another heavy reef in his life without one. “I just wish I would have been wearing one before I slammed the reef,” Smith said, when asked about his new headgear. “The only thing I think about while wearing one these days is how much more comfortable I feel in a closeout.” Hopefully, this new trend will save more than a few lives in the future.

2) Only five ‘CT surfers entered the VPP this year. Why didn’t more of them fly back to Hawaii for the event? That’s a great question, and we can only assume more than a few spent the last few days kicking themselves while watching surfers they’ve never heard of get absolutely shacked in their place. Dora, who ended up third in the final, was surprised himself not to see more of his ‘CT peers in the event. “It’s the most important wave on tour; if you want to win the world title you have to do good here at Pipe,” Dora said on the webcast after his Round 4 win. “Some guys prefer to focus on the Australian leg at this point in the year, and I understand that for sure, but I’d prefer to stay here for as long as possible and focus on Pipe.”

The final, unfortunately, was held in extremely tough conditions, with pretty much nothing happening, aside from Moniz slip-sliding near make at Pipe that would have won him the whole damn thing, and Dantas hammering a Backdoor runner for eight points and the win. With it, he becomes the first Brazilian to win at the Volcom Pipe Pro, joining past champs like Kelly Slater, John Florence and Jamie O’Brien. “It was a pleasure to surf with all of the boys this week,” Dantas said, through tears of joy after his win. “Thank you so much to everyone.”

Scroll below for highlights from yet another epic Volcom Pipe Pro. All photos by Ryan “Chachi” Craig