Due to insufficient sand at Snapper Rocks, the Quiksilver Pro and Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast could take place down at a back-up site

A few weeks ago, Cyclone Oma produced some supremely-dreamy barrels along the Gold Coast (you likely remember Jack Freestone gunning down a particularly long and hollow racetrack). But the same swell that brought idyllic tubes also shifted the sand around so much at Snapper Rocks that now there’s a huge hole situated behind the rock, leaving the break with insufficient sand to produce good waves–not ideal timing, considering we’re about to enter the waiting period for the first events of the men and women’s World Tours.

Thirty-thousand cubic meters of sand has been pumped onto Froggy Beach (top of the Superbank), but apparently that won’t be enough to recreate the bank in time for the start of the event–but the WSL does have a backup plan.

Since Snapper Rocks likely won’t be in contestable form, the ‘CT venue could possibly be moved to Duranbah–the highly-shreddable, if also imperfect break just around the corner from Snapper. D-bah’s peaky, wedgey nature offers up both rights and lefts, and is the preferred performance wave for Gold Coast surfers with aerial inclinations (surely the Red Bull Airborne invitees are giddy about this news).

Here’s what the WSL announced yesterday on Instagram:

Recent weather compromised the sand at Snapper. D-bah is option for CT season open on Apr 3. We’re 2 days out from the Quiksilver Pro & Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast & the world’s best surfers are back in Southern Queensland, Australia While the opening event always holds the potential of world-class pointbreak walls of the Superbank, unseasonable weather patterns have created a unique situation ahead of the start of the season. The weather pattern, combined with Cyclone Oma, has compromised the sandbar at Snapper and has brought the world-class beachbreak of Duranbah into focus as a potential secondary site. While we’re hopeful that conditions will repair the sandbar at Snapper Rocks in the coming days, the potential for the high-flying action of the world’s best surfers at “D’Bah” has everyone excited for the start of the year.

D-Bah is no doubt a quality wave, but it doesn’t have nearly the same prestige or world-class bona fides as Snapper or Kirra. And if the venue location switches to a peaky beach break, the point break connoisseurs known for dominating at Snapper will no longer have the upper hand in the opening event of the season. So remember to adjust your Fantasy Surfer teams accordingly. The smart money should be on versatile Tour surfers with a knack for landing gravity-defying airs (read: Italo Ferreira).