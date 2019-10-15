Supertubos, Portuguese for “kegging tubes that will have you picking sand from your teeth” (or something like that), is stop number 10 on the Championship Tour and the venue for the soon-to-commence Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal. This event always carries an added element of excitement and drama as title races go from simmer to full boil. Both Gabby Medina and Carissa Moore are able to clinch the World Title by event’s end if things break their way, while those in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on both sides will be doing whatever they can to keep the race alive till Hawaii.

Whether the title races reach their conclusion or not, hopefully we’ll see a few showdowns in throaty tubes that match the drama of the moment. Here are the surfers we think are in the best position to take home the win, and click here to lock in your Fantasy Surfer team before October 16.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MEO RIP CURL PRO PORTUGAL MEN’S EVENT:

Gabriel Medina

Honestly, this one’s kind of a three-way toss-up. You could make strong arguments for Gabby, Filipe or Italo walking away with the win here, as the three Brazilians have all nabbed wins here in the past and are all very strong in sandbar runners. But Filipe didn’t exactly bring the heat last event, and while Italo finished second in France, Gabby is still the one riding a freight train of World Title momentum. I won’t pretend to know whether or not coming off a disappointing result is good or bad for his motivation in Portugal, but I also don’t think it really matters. More than any other surfer on Tour, Medina clicks into a machine-like competitive mode when he puts on a jersey where previous results, world title calculations and even the guy sitting in the water next to him seem to cease to exist. It’s gotten him this far, why wouldn’t it get him onto the podium in Portugal?

–Todd Prodanovich, Editor-in-Chief

Italo Ferreira

I picked Gabby for France but now I’m putting my money on Italo for Portugal. I think a lot of people are going to be torn between Italo and Gabriel. Longterm swell forecast looks like there might be some solid days of surf in contest window. If it’s big and dumpy you know Italo will send it. –Pete Taras, Digital Director

Jeremy Flores

Jeremy’s passion and exceptional win in France had me popping the cork on a celebratory bottle of Bordeaux wine and buttering a baguette at 1030 AM on a Friday morning. So inspiring was his performance that I’ve donned my favorite chapeau and climbed aboard the Flores bandwagon. A clean sweep in Europe would send the two-time Pipe Master to Hawaii on top of the world (and much higher up the rankings). The throaty barrels at Supertubos are similar enough to Hossegor that this next event could just feel like a continuation from France. –Ray Bergman, Fantasy Surfer Manager

Italo Ferreira

I love a good title showdown at Pipe, so I’m putting my money on Italo, not only because I think he has the ability to make good use of whatever conditions are on tap at Supertubos and land ankle-busting airs when the waves go to shit, but also because he’s capable of pushing this race Hawaii–which will happen if Italo tops the podium here. So please Italo, for the sake of keeping us all entertained, give Gabby a run for his money. –Ashtyn Douglas, Executive Editor

Ryan Callinan

The title race is getting intense. That’s why I think a surfer not feeling the pressure of needing a solid result will cut loose and throw some upsetting wrenches. Enter Ryan Callinan. Callinan’s mixed bag of airs and simmering rail-work will not be burdened by the Jeep Leaderboard drama and he’ll slay kings all the way to the podium and funny hat.

–Ben Waldron, Social Media Editor

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MEO RIP CURL PRO PORTUGAL WOMEN’S EVENT:

Carissa Moore

This is a weird one. The women’s Portugal event typically goes down in Cascais, not Peniche, so the Portuguese data for the women’s side of the Tour is more or less useless in picking this event’s winner. So I’ll just go with my gut and say that Carissa is gonna win the whole deal and clinch the title. She’s been so damn consistent thus far, and she’s already torched the field at one European beach break this month. –Todd Prodanovich, Editor-in-Chief

Carissa Moore

Not to get distracted from my pick, but ever notice that Steph doesn’t do as well with waves that are either peaky or primarily lefthanders? Check the stats. Anyways, Carissa’s got a mean backside pigdog, and if the conditions are similar to how they were in France, she’s got this one in the bag.–Pete Taras, Digital Director

Lakey Peterson

While the obvious pick here is Carissa, I think there’s still some drama to unfold before Hawaii. Lakey’s form is top notch right now, and if not for some inconsistent sets in France, we could have seen her in the final there. Iron sharpens iron, and I’m calling for a Lakey vs. Carissa final with Lakey sending the title race on to the final event.–Ray Bergman, Fantasy Surfer Manager

Courtney Conlogue

After seeing Courtney get spit out of that backside tube for a perfect 10 at the Roxy Pro France last week, I was positive she would go on to win the event. Unfortunately, Baby Occ Caroline Marks kicked her out of the comp in the quarterfinals and sent her packing. But that perfect 10 was proof that Courtney shines when the conditions get hollow, heavy and/or wonky, making her a top contender for the win here in Portugal–where things are inclined to get hollow, heavy and/or wonky. –Ashtyn Douglas, Executive Editor

Caroline Marks

I think goofy-footers have an advantage at Supertubos and Caroline Marks is currently the highest-ranked goofy on Tour. She’s also the most dominant goofy in beachbreaks, hence her win at D’bah and runner-up finish at Hossegor. Marks is also well-rounded when it comes to conditions–if the surf turns to soup, those Floridian roots will kick in and she’ll dominate the field. –Ben Waldron, Social Media Editor

Let us know your picks to win at in Portugal in the comment section below, and click here to build your Fantasy Surfer team.