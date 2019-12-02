Six weeks ago, just before the start of the Portugal event, Gabriel Medina was the clear front-runner for the 2019 world title, and even had an outside shot to clinch with a win at Supertubos. How things have changed since then.

Thanks to an unwise paddle battle with Caio Ibelli in the round before the quarters in Portugal (combined with Italo Ferreira’s win), Medina is no longer wearing the yellow jersey, and actually has to make up ground to win his third world title.

Not only did Medina’s early exit in Portugal open the door wide for Ferreira to win his first crown, it also left us with quite possibly the most exciting Billabong Pipeline Masters showdown in years. Combined with the Olympic qualification race (most notably between Kelly Slater, John Florence and Seth Moniz fighting for the second spot for America), this year’s Pipe Masters has drama at every turn.

With the waiting period for Pipe starting in less than a week, this is where things stand, per the WSL.There are five men’s world title contenders: Ferreira and Medina, along with Filipe Toledo, Jordy Smith and Kolohe Andino. The scenarios are as follows.

-If Italo Ferreira wins the Pipeline Masters, he wins his maiden world title

-If Ferreira finishes runner-up, Medina and Toledo will need a 1st to claim the world title

-If Ferreira places third, Medina needs a 2nd, and Toledo and Jordy Smith must win the event

-If Ferreira gets 5th, Medina needs a 3rd, Toledo a 2nd, and Smith a 1st

-If Ferreira finishes 9th, Medina needs a 5th, Toledo a 3rd, Jordy a 2nd, and Kolohe Andino a 1st

-If Ferreira places 17th/33rd, Medina and Toledo will need a 9th, Smith a 5th, and Andino a 2nd

As you can see, while Ferreira is technically in the lead, it’s way too close to call a clear advantage. In fact, if you want to judge future results off past Pipe performances, Medina is still clearly the man to beat. Consider this: Five of the last eight years, Medina has finished in at least the quarters at Pipe, while making the final three times, and winning once (last year). Whereas Smith and Andino have yet to get past the Semifinals, and Ferreira and Toledo’s best result at Pipe is a fifth.

A betting man would be hard pressed to go against Medina. That said, Pipe is the most unpredictable stop on tour, and anything can (and does) happen. Especially if it’s 8-to-10 feet, with (potential) wildcards like Jamie O’Brien thrown in the mix.