Here we are folks. The Billabong Pipe Masters, the last event of the 2019 ‘CT season, is just a day away and much is on the line this year: a world title, a Triple Crown win, Olympic qualification, requalification and, of course, one massive check for $100,000.

Luckily for the competitors–and for those of us watching around the world–there are a couple of decent swells forecasted to hit the North Shore during the waiting period, meaning there should be plenty of tubes to be had and, hopefully, an exciting world title showdown.

There are currently 5 men in the running to be the next World Champ: Italo Ferreira, Gabby Medina, Filipe Toledo, Jordy Smith and Kolohe Andino. Three Brazilians, one American and one large South African. If Jordy wins, he’ll be the first South African to take a men’s ‘CT title since Shaun Thomson back in ’77. If Kolohe wins, he’ll be the first (male) Californian to claim a title since Tom Curren. And if Italo, Gabby or Toledo wins, well, the Brazilians will just continue on in their surf world domination.

But in addition to a title being clinched, there will also be new Pipe Master crowned–one of the most venerable honors in the world of surfing. Do you think a title contender will take it all the way? Or will a wildcard throw a wrench into the race?

Only time will tell. In the meantime, be sure to finalize your Fantasy Surfer teams here before December 8th.

John Florence

This is a passion pick, not a statistic-backed, logical evaluation of the situation in any way. JJF hasn’t worn a World Tour jersey in half a year, he’s nursing a bunk knee, he’s got no title-race motivations propelling him—and regardless of all that, in spite of his incredible ability at the Pipeline, John’s never actually won a Pipe Masters before. So why the pick this time around? Well, we’ve seen John consistently NOT win this event when he’s in the title race, when he’s in form, when everyone is expecting nothing short of excellence from him. So what happens when you take that pressure out of the equation and John just gets to go surf Pipe? I think John is going to forget he’s got a jersey on and just go surfing at his favorite wave in the world, and that is how you get John in truly John form—a form that no one else can touch.

-Todd Prodanovich, Editor-in-chief

Gabriel Medina

You know how many goofyfoots have one Pipeline in the last 20 years? Two. Machado back in 2000 and Gabby last year. Clean conditions and a NW swell are two factors to not overlook. How clean is “clean conditions?” Are we talking Kelly freshly bic’d clean? I bring this up because swirl-bird wind can mean the difference between good Backdoor and sloppy Backdoor–which favors the regular foot. Oh wait, then again, Gabby won going right last year didn’t he? Fark, nevermind, I guess Gabriel wins. He’s too good both backside and frontside, regardless of wind and swell direction factors. -Pete Taras, Digital Director

Italo Ferriera

If we’re going to take conditions into our assessment here, then we can flip a coin to predict whether it’s going to be sloppy or perfect. And I’m guessing it will be less-than-ideal Pipe–especially if WSL folks jump on the first swell that comes anywhere near the waiting period. And if it’s less than ideal, I think Italo should be able to go blow-for-blow with Gabriel Medina. Italo has made more finals this year than Gabriel (4 to 3) and is riding a ridiculously hot streak. Underdog at the top of the ratings? Italo fits the bill. -Ray Bergman, Fantasy Surfer Manager

Kolohe Andino

Yeah, yeah, Kolohe’s never won at Pipe. Nor has he historically done super well there (well, besides his semifinal finish back in 2016). But, as they say, never contend with a man who has nothing to lose. Out of all the World Title contenders, Kolohe’s likely got the least amount of pressure riding on his shoulders, due to the fact that he’s got the least to lose. He basically needs to win the whole thing (or get 2nd, in a highly specific case that you can read about here) in order to claim to the title. Without the weight of being No. 1 or No. 2 on the Jeep Leaderboard, Kolohe will put the pedal to the metal and gun straight for the top of the podium. He already qualified for the 2020 Olympics, he’s already had a killer season. All he needs to do is put his head down and get tubed. -Ashtyn Douglas-Rosa, Executive Editor

Seth Moniz

“Handodat” is the name of Seth Moniz’ edit he released earlier this year. It’s an apt title because whatever the Pacific throws at the Pipe Masters, whether it’s weird and sloppy or hollow and groomed, “Handodat” proves Moniz can masterfully, well, handle it. Moniz is surfing without the burden of requalification. As a natural showman in the water, impressing the throngs of family, friends and local fans that will be cheering for him on the beach will drive him to smash heats. Home court advantage and nothing to lose; it’s a dangerous combo that will play in Seth’s favor. -Ben Waldron, Social Media Manager