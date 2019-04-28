From Puerto to Mullaghmore, Nazaré to Mavericks, big-wave surfer Will Skudin (along with his red, white and blue wetsuit) stood out in just about every XXL lineup last year. If you kept tabs on past winter’s big-wave sessions, you likely noticed the New Yorker in his patriotic neoprene careening down the face of a massive wall more than a few times. As you can see in his highlight reel above, Skudin can navigate just about any mountainous peak or mutant slab the world’s oceans offer up.