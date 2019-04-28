From Puerto to Mullaghmore, Nazaré to Mavericks, big-wave surfer Will Skudin (along with his red, white and blue wetsuit) stood out in just about every XXL lineup last year. If you kept tabs on past winter’s big-wave sessions, you likely noticed the New Yorker in his patriotic neoprene careening down the face of a massive wall more than a few times. As you can see in his highlight reel above, Skudin can navigate just about any mountainous peak or mutant slab the world’s oceans offer up.

The New Yorker tackles Mullaghmore, Nazaré, Mavericks and beyond

