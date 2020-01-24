For decades the North Shore has played host to some of the most-watched events of each competitive season–the Triple Crown events at Haleiwa and Sunset Beach and, of course, the oft-dramatic showdown that is the Pipe Masters. And for the past many years, these events have only included a men’s division, with the women on the ‘QS and the ‘CT ending their seasons elsewhere (i.e. Honolua Bay and beyond). But that all might be changing.

On Tuesday, North Shore representative Heidi Tsuneyoshithe and the Committee for Equity in Women’s Surfing (you know, the badass group that fought for the inclusion of women in the Mavs contest?) brought a resolution (Resolution 20-12) to the City Council of Honolulu, Hawaii that requested a change in the permitting process that would require the inclusion of women in all Oahu-based surf events. The resolution’s text urged “the City Department of Parks and Recreation and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources to adopt new rules relating to city and state permits issued to surfing contest promoters to ensure gender equity for all competitive surfing events held on the North Shore of Oahu.”

According to the resolution, while the WSL has made strides in the form of instituting equal pay across all their sanctioned events, the fact that there are fewer permit days for women’s events “creates a loophole to equal pay achievements”. Part of the solution, at least in Hawaii, would be for Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Land and Natural Resources to mandate a women’s division as a “required condition for the issuance of a park use permit for North Shore surfing events or contests”.

Resolution 20-12 passed a preliminary committee hearing before the City Council’s Committee on Parks, Community Services, and Intergovernmental Affairs unanimously, and will likely be voted on by the full City Council by the end of the month.

“If the resolution passes,” says former top-10 ‘CT-er and CEWS member Keala Kennelly, “you’ll get to see a Triple Crown for women again. The last time they had a professional women’s event on the North Shore was 2010.”

The WSL used to hold women’s events at Haleiwa and Sunset Beach for the Triple Crown—in which Kennelly competed. “It’s insane to me,” says Kennelly. “There are so many more women surfing, there’s been so much improvement and there’s still not a single professional women’s event on the North Shore.”

What gives? Well, bureaucracy for one thing.

“It all comes down to permitting,” Keala tells us, “and there are only so many permits and days.”

Honolulu’s City-County Council (which covers all of Oahu as well as a few outlying islands) only has so many permits allotted for surfing events. In an effort to open up more opportunities to amateur athletes, the WSL’s QS events have nearly doubled the number of event invitations. But more invitations means more surfers, and more time required per event. As a result, the men’s divisions take up about twice as many permits because they now require more days, leaving few if any permits available for the women’s series.

“7 or 8 contests on the North Shore and not a single one for women? That’s not equal opportunity,” says Kennelly. “The prize money is [now] equal, but if you never get an opportunity to win [on Oahu], 100 percent of zero is still zero.”

Over the past few years, the CEWS took a similar approach in fighting for the inclusion of women at the Mavericks event, essentially convincing the California Coastal Commission to require a women’s division as a condition the exclusive permits needed by surf contest organizer to run the legendary big-wave contest. Whether or not we’ll actually see a women’s division at future Pipe Masters depends largely on how the City Council votes later this month–and what exactly the City Department of Parks and Recreation and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources will require of contest organizers moving forward.

Stay tuned for more as the story develops.