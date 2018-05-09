"<p>In celebration of their new upcycled boardshort line, Vissla is giving away a year’s supply of trunks to one lucky winner, 12 pairs of boardshorts to be exact, one for each month. Boardshorts don’t grow on trees but coconuts do, and guess what, Vissla’s boardshorts are made out of the husks of discarded coconuts. How in the Earth one might say? Well, learn more about Vissla’s upcycled and odor-resistant boardshort technology while you’re entering to win below. Good luck!<\\\/p>\\n<p><em>Each year, the Earth gives us more than 20 billion of them to use as we please. Most of the time, the inner portion of the nut is made into food, medical and cosmetic products. The outer husk is considered waste and discarded; only to be transported to sit and rot in a landfill. This is an inefficient process that brings unwarranted harm upon the environment. Turns out that coconut husks blended with polyester are a perfect material to make boardshorts out of. Thanks to a process called Cocotex\\u00ae, the overlooked \\"waste\\" is turned into an activated carbon fabric. And the properties of this fabric are everything you could ever wish for in a pair of trunks.<\\\/em><\\\/p>\\n<div class=\\"coconut-wrap\\">\\n<h2>Upcycling<\\\/h2>\\n<p><em>The process of upcycling converts waste into want. In making these garments, coconut husks were upcycled into an odor-resistant, fast drying, Cocotex\\u00ae yarn. They are then blended with Repreve\\u00ae recycled polyester yarns to create the perfect performance boardshort fabric that you can wear and enjoy. This reduces the amount of waste in the oceans and in landfills, giving you style you can feel good about.<\\\/em><\\\/p>\\n<\\\/div>\\n<h2><\\\/h2>\\n<h2>Other perks<\\\/h2>\\n\\n<p><strong>They Stretch<\\\/strong> The Cocotex\\u00ae fabric will flex, twist and contort to meet your every move. These boardshorts have all the elasticity of any other material on the market, but they attain it naturally.<\\\/p>\\n\\n<p><strong>They Breathe.<\\\/strong> The activated carbon fabric is characterized by open pores. So instead of soaking water, these boardshorts actually siphon and repel it. You'll notice that they dry faster than a normal boardshort, and your legs will notice (and thank you for) the lack of rash.<\\\/p>\\n\\n<p><strong>They Fight Odor<\\\/strong> Adsorption is when one material sticks to the surface of another. As a result of Cocotex\\u00ae absorptive properties, odor molecules are trapped within the carbon surface. So go ahead and count a quick surf as doing some laundry -- these shorts won't stink.<\\\/p>\\n\\n<p><strong>And They Last.<\\\/strong> The refined coconut husk fabric is as durable as any conventional material on the market. So be sure to pick a pair you can grow old with, because you'll be wearing them for quite some time.<\\\/p>\\n"