"<p>Mick Fanning is retiring this year from competitive surfing, but his best-selling sandal isn’t retiring anytime soon. In fact, for Spring 2018, Reef revamped the Fanning Low with slimmer straps and a lower side profile to compliment the classic built-in bottle opener. To celebrate the new and improved sandal, Reef’s given us one of Fanning’s surfboards--a brand-new MF model from DHD--and we want to make it yours.\\u00a0Enter below for a chance at winning one of the\\u00a0following prizes.<\\\/p>\\n<ol>\\n<li><strong> DHD MF model surfboard + 1 pair of Fanning Low sandals<\\\/strong><\\\/li>\\n<li><strong> Three pairs of Fanning Low sandals (different colors)<\\\/strong><\\\/li>\\n<li><strong> One pair of Fanning Low sandals<\\\/strong><\\\/li>\\n<\\\/ol>\\n<p><script type=\\"text\\\/javascript\\" >document.write('<script src=\\"http' + ( (\\"https:\\" == document.location.protocol) ? \\"s\\" : \\"\\") + ':\\\/\\\/www.surveygizmo.com\\\/s3\\\/4248948\\\/SURFER-Reef-Giveaway-2-2018?__output=embedjs&__ref=' + escape(document.location.origin + document.location.pathname) + '\\" type=\\"text\\\/javascript\\" ><\\\/scr' + 'ipt>');<\\\/script><noscript>Survey Results Report from <a href=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.surveygizmo.com\\\/survey-blog\\\/pie-chart-or-bar-graph\\\/\\">SurveyGizmo<\\\/a>: Pie Chart or Bar Graph? <a href=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.surveygizmo.com\\\/s3\\\/4248948\\\/SURFER-Reef-Giveaway-2-2018??jsfallback=true\\">Please take my survey now<\\\/a><\\\/noscript><\\\/p>\\n<style>.sg-survey{display:none; }<\\\/style>\\n<iframe src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/kb6oW2EPqaQ?enablejsapi=1\\" width=\\"640\\" height=\\"360\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>\\n<style>\\n.shareprints_container .shareprints_gallery.ten-slider{background-color:#f9f9f9!important;}.sg-type-group, .sg-type-group .sg-group{margin-left:10%!important;}.sg-question sg-type-menu {margin-left:10%!important;}.sg-type-menu {margin-left:20%!important;}.sg-question sg-type-menu sg-required {margin-left:10%!important;}ol{margin:0 170px 20px!important}\\\/* Note: Design for a width of 375px================================================== *\\\/@media only screen and (max-width: 375px) {.sg-survey {margin-top:0px!important;}.sg-type-group, .sg-type-group .sg-group{margin-top:0px!important;}.sg-type-menu {margin-left:0%!important;}.sg-header-image {display:none!important;}img.sg-header-image {display:none!important;}.sg-header {display:none!important;}}<\\\/style>\\n<p><span itemprop=\\"video\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/VideoObject\\"><meta itemprop=\\"name\\" content=\\"Win Fanning’s Surfboard and Best Selling Sandal\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"thumbnailUrl\\" content=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/03\\\/kb6ow2epqaq.jpg\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"description\\" content=\\"For Spring 2018, Reef have revamped their best selling Fanning sandal. With the announcement, they've given us a brand new Fanning DHD MF surfboard and want to giveaway.\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"uploadDate\\" content=\\"2018-03-12T11:31:11-07:00\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"embedUrl\\" content=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/kb6oW2EPqaQ\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"duration\\" content=\\"PT16S\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"isFamilyFriendly\\" content=\\"true\\" \\\/><\\\/span><\\\/p>\\n"