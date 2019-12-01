Last week the first big storm of the 2019/2020 winter pummeled the west coast, and the water temps everywhere dropped like a rock. It’s officially wetsuit season. And good timing, because Xcel wants to give you one.

And not just any wetsuit, but a brand-new Infiniti 3/2, one of Xcel’s most popular suits. Equipped with Channel Flex tech (for unrestricted movement), triple glued and blind stitched seams, as well as something Xcel calls radiant rebound—a liner which effectively blocks cold from the outside and keeps your body warmth in—the Infiniti 3/2 just might be your new favorite suit.

Entering to win is quite simple. Just follow this link to fill out a short, four-line form, and then head over to Xcel’s Facebook and Instagram pages to give them a follow. You can enter between December 1 and January 1, and the winner will be chosen on January 15, 2020.

Good luck, and stay warm out there. (Which, if you win, we know you will.)