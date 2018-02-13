Reef swung by our office recently with a box of giveaways. Inside were some fresh, waterproof leather sandals-that are environmentally friendly, mind you-plus a brand new Shane Dorian “SD-3” model from JC Surfboards. You have three chances to win one of the following prize-packs: the grand prize and second-place winners get enough pairs (six, to be exact) to last you a few years. The grand prize winner also walks away with a brand new JC Surfboards SD-3 model. Chances of scoring? Somewhere between winning a horse bet and bingo. Enter now.

Grand Prize:Shane Dorian Surfboard by JC, Reef Voyage, Reef Voyage LE, Reef Voyage TX, Voyage Lux, Contoured Voyage, Contoured Voyage LE

2nd Place:Reef Voyage, Reef Voyage LE, Reef Voyage TX, Voyage Lux, Contoured Voyage, Contoured Voyage LE

3rd Place

One pair of Reef Voyage sandals

