The new short “Church of Mischief” from Log Rap Bishop Ryan Cannon shows there are many paths to surf-related enlightenment. Featuring hip-hop-logging-mashup deacons River Covey, Erin Ashley (AKA Worm), Nick Melanson, JJ Wessels, and Dane Petersen performing sacred and long-practiced San Onofre rituals like smooth fades, locked-in cheater fives, fins-first takeoffs and heel hangs, it’s liturgical logging at its finest. And set to the tongue-twisting underground sounds of early ’90s Bay Area collective Souls of Mischief, the newest Log Rap entry is a processional hymn to which we can all sing along.