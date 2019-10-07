San Francisco’s sleepy Sunset District nestles right into the drifting sands of Ocean Beach. Surfers who live and work in the neighborhood often check the moody sandbars a few times per day. Mornings with coffee and toast in hand; lunch while nibbling a burrito; an after work check with coffee number two. Or three.

It was the perfect location for “The Woodshop”, a cool kind of hands-on collective, composed of four artisans who share a love of working with their hands, rad design and surf. There are a couple furniture makers, Luke Bartels and Josh Duthie, wooden surfboard legend Danny Hess and artist Jeff Canham. If Canham’s name doesn’t ring a bell, his art might. Canham was once the art director of this very publication, and he’s since helped breathe visual life into the cherished Mollusk surf shops. Lately, Canham and his Woodshop brethren have been working with Vissla to bring a new line of work wear to the world. We called Canham to talk about surf art, how it feels to wear wooden pants (as you’ll see above) and why they dipped their toes into the apparel world.

Photo Credit: Corban Campbell

How’d you get involved in the surf art industry, if you can call it that? Can’t be an easy nut to crack.

I went to school [University of Oregon] for graphic design and then I got a job at Surfer Magazine after college. I was assistant art director for a bit, then the art director there. Eventually I quit and moved to San Francisco to pursue freelance graphic design. Then I got involved in sign painting and that sort of transformed all of the art design I was doing. I grew up in Hawaii, grew up surfing, I’ve always had a love for anything surf related but surf art has always sort of left a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth, most of it didn’t really resonate with me. I just tried to put my own spin on it and bring my influences into it, whether it’s sign painting or lettering and graphic design. I feel like the surf art has really matured from when I was first involved in it.

You were at Mollusk kinda from the beginning, right? Do you think that place was a mirror of a retro movement that was already growing in the mid-2000s, or was it part of the ground floor?

I think both are true. I think that cultural moment was happening prior to Mollusk because John McCambridge, the founder, was able to get all those shapers who were making those alternative boards already. And there were shops like Thalia Street in Laguna Beach, and California surf shop in Japan. People and shops had already done things like that but maybe not quite to the degree Mollusk did.

Photo Credit: Corban Campbell

Mollusk and The Woodshop are like the twin pillars of cool surfer culture in San Francisco. But I don’t even really know what goes on inside the Woodshop besides Hess’s boardmaking. What’s the place all about?

Yeah, well it’s sort of changing, but it’s just a space for independent businesses. There are four of us. Danny makes the surfboards and there are two furniture makers, Luke and Josh. I have a small painting studio there where I make signs and artwork and do design stuff. We are really going to try to make more Woodshop-specific things, like big products as The Woodshop rather than just as individuals.

Like a unique work clothes line with VISSLA.

Yeah. They’ve worked with Danny for a while as a kind of ambassador, and they finally proposed making a clothes collection with us. It’s one of those things we’d been talking about for awhile, trying to design really high-quality and interesting workwear, but we never really had the resources. But we were game to do it and it seems like it worked real well. They’ve come out great.

Photo Credit: Corban Campbell

Those wooden pants are hilarious.

We really didn’t want to be portrayed too sincerely. We’ve done other video projects in the past and it starts to feel sort of like a Portlandia sketch with dudes in flannels with sawdust in our beards, you know, so we had a bunch of like goofy ideas and then…

But you guys all wear flannels and you probably have sawdust in your beard right now.

Oh totally. I feel like that’s one of the successes. It’s sort of pitched as this sincere thing and then it’s slowly revealed what we’re making. If we had kind of a silly product that we were making sincerely, that felt like a good joke and a good representation of our sense of humor and what we’re all about.

Where are those pants now?

That’s a good question. Southern California somewhere, I think. We have a launch party for the new line soon and they better come back for that.

If you’re in the Bay Area, head to The Woodshop on October 11th to join the crew in celebrating the launch of their new collection.