Style evolves because human beings are competitive. If you see that your buddy looks a little bit better than you, you’re going to try to outdo them, to look better than they do. It’s just how it is.

Shapers used to be simple craftsmen who just wanted to run their own small business. Back in the day when shapers like Bing Copeland and Dewey Weber were on top, they weren’t trying to get huge. I think shapers like Horse Shit and Fire Liars are just trying to get rich quick.

Style means trust. It’s the kinda thing where you just have to trust yourself and dive off the cliff with it. Insecurity destroys style.

Style requires taking ownership of who you are. Look at somebody like Jack Nicholson. He’s taken ownership of who he is. Or, do you think Gerry Lopez ever tried to be David Nuuhiwa? Shit no!

Surfing is best when it has flavor. I stopped surfing and shaping for 25 years. When I finally got back into it, about 10 years ago, I took a look at the boards and surf culture, and I was just like, ‘Holy shit, this is all just so boring. It’s Wonderbread.’ Surfing needs some multigrain bread brought back into the culture.

Mike February’s surfing is a breath of fresh air in today’s surfing. February is like Jonny Depp—who would ever have thought an oddball like him would seduce the whole world?

So much surf culture today is like what happens when you hollow out a neighborhood and replace all the local shops and artists with Costco. I have a little bit of power in the surf community so that’s why I got out with a chainsaw and cut up boards made in Thailand. Those boards are cutting off our brothers, our surf culture and our style. It’s a red-hot issue that nobody really wants to touch, but, hell, I’ll do it.

I’m praying that in a few years, everybody looks around and sees fewer small-time shapers, sees what surf culture is missing, and everybody starts making boards in their backyards again. That’s how I started. And it’s beautiful. It’s what our entire culture is about.

I’m not really sure what drew me back to surfing, or what draws anybody back for that matter. It was probably a mid-life crisis for me.

You have to stick with surfing. I stopped for so long, then I got back into it and, my god, I have to go surf down the beach so nobody can see. People know who I am, for god’s sake.

Kelly Slater has never stopped surfing and that’s why he is still the best surfer alive. Even at 47 years old. Sure, maybe not as much in contests anymore, but his surfing is so stylish, it has so much character and, shit, he’s so driven. Nobody else has ever come close to that drive. That’s part of his style. He’s like Marlon Brando’s character in “Apocalypse Now”.

Shaping is really hours of sweat, dust and solitary confinement. It’s hard work. That means the style and art element that comes out of it comes from a good, honest labor of love—superlove.

If shapers stop making boring, white Wonderbread-like surfboards, then surfers will stop eating [riding] Wonderbread.

It’s time for a new movement in surfing. That’s what I’m trying to provoke. I want surfers to start laughing at people who are carrying Wonderbread boards down to the water—a little non-violent revolution in the culture.

Surfing should be magical. I think back to Blackies and the crew there in the ‘60s and ‘70s and all the drugs and the partying. How did they even survive, I wonder? They were just fucking characters. There must have been some magic in it, and surfing should always have magic.