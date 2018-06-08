The make-up contest for the canceled Margaret River Pro (remember when the WSL bailed on that event because they realized West Oz was sharky?) has officially started. The men’s Round 3 hit the water yesterday afternoon at rippable, yet-not-all-time Uluwatu and got through nine heats. One of those heats featured none other than current ratings leader Italo Ferreira, whose incredible momentum after his Keramas victory came to a screeching halt after a narrow loss to Michael Rodrigues (there goes your Fantasy Surfer team).

Word is the swell is supposed to pick up this weekend, potentially making for some dreamy, freight-training lefthanders and (hopefully) some entertaining showdowns. But before that swell hits the Bukit, check out some of the highlight’s of yesterday’s competition:

World #1 Italo Ferreira lost to rookie Michael Rodrigues:



South African Jordy Smith earned the highest Day 1 heat total:



World #3 Julian Wilson took down wildcard Kael Walsh, now eyeing yellow jersey:



Kolohe Andino squeaked past goofyfooter Jesse Mendes:



Fan-fave/wildcard Jack Robinson was elimintated by a seemingly-always-in-form Gabriel Medina:



Willian Cardoso threw up many tons of spray while beating ADS:



Uluwatu CT Men's Round 3 Results:

Heat 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 13.43 def. Keanu Asing (HAW) 10.43

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.47 def. Jesse Mendes (BRA) 14.33

Heat 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.33 def. Michael February (ZAF) 7.26

Heat 4: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 14.77 def. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 12.93

Heat 5: Conner Coffin (USA) 14.77 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 9.16

Heat 6: Julian Wilson (AUS) 8.34 def. Kael Walsh (AUS) 7.27

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 10.50 def. Jack Robinson (AUS) 4.20

Heat 8: Connor O'Leary (AUS) 11.06 def. Michel Bourez (PYF) 9.04

Heat 9: Willian Cardoso (BRA) 13.00 def. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 12.37

Remaining Uluwatu CT Men's Round 3 Matchups:

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

Heat 11: Joel Parkinson (AUS) vs. Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 12: Mikey Wright (AUS) (Walk)

Uluwatu CT Women's Quarterfinal Matchups:

Heat 1: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 3: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

Heat 4: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA)