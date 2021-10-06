Would You Paddle Out in Freezing Conditions if the Waves Looked Like This?

When snow cakes the beach fronting a world-class wave, chances are that lineup–despite its liquid bounty–will be next to empty. That’s what Eithan Osborne, Josh Moniz, Becca Speak and Luana Silva discovered on a recent trip to the planet’s northern reaches alongside Ben Weiland, Iceland’s Elli Thor, and photographer/filmmaker Chris Burkard. Confronted with bitterly frigid weather, storms and mind-numbingly cold water, team Billabong found themselves with a coldwater surf adventure to remember. Hit play above to witness the crew scoring empty (yet bone-chilling) perfection.