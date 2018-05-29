Would You Trade a Mainland Mexico Surf Trip for a Texas Pool Party?

That's exactly what the SUPERbrand Surfboards team does in their new edit "Wacky in Waco." Spoiler alert: they score

The SUPERbrand Surfboards team recently bypassed a mainland Mexico strike mission for a Waco, Texas, wave pool session, and filmed a little ditty about it: "Wacky in Waco." Brett Barley, Tyler Morris, and Gavin Frank flared out in the BSR Cable Park’s rippable bowls along with SUPERbrand’s marketing director Justin Coté and the pool’s resident ripper/Maui transplant Cheyne Magnusson.

You would not turn your nose up at these conditions if they were your local beachie.

Speaking of wacky, the edits from Waco continue to show bizarre periphery at the park, from snakes in the pool in previous edits to lemurs roaming the park in the one above. Texas never seemed so exotic.

Would you trade a mainland Mexico trip for a Texas pool party?