Just now, in a “2020 Schedule Preview Show” hosted by Chris Cote and Tour Commish Pat O’Connell, the WSL confirmed what the Championship Tour will look like next year. While the 2020 schedule looks much like it did last year, there is one notable change.

Let’s get to it:

Stop 1: Corona Open Gold Coast (March 25-April 5)

Stop 2: Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach (April 8-18)

Stop 3: Margaret River Pro (April 22-May 2)

Stop 4: Quiksilver Pro G-Land (June 4-14)

Stop 5: Oi Rio Pro (June 18-27)

Stop 6: Corona Open J-Bay (July 7-19)

Stop 7: Tahiti Pro (August 26-Sept 6)

*Men only

Stop 8: Freshwater Pro (Sept 15-20)

Stop 9: Quiksilver/Roxy Pro France (Oct 1-11)

Stop 10: Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal (Oct 14-24)

Stop 11: Men: Billabong Pipe Masters (Dec 8-20)

Women (Stop 10): Maui Pro (Nov 25-Dec 6)

As you can see, the only real difference between 2020 and years past is the re-introduction of G-Land, which will take the place of Keramas. That swap makes sense, especially when you consider Snapper, Bells and Margaret River are all predominately rights, and the tour has lacked a world-class left point break for years. While it’s a bummer to lose a high-performance right like Keramas, it’ll be equally interesting watching the men and the women do battle in the remote jungle of south Java, at a wave that can throw everything from head high, rippable walls, to 8-foot slabbing tubes.

Aside from the Keramas/G-Land swap, the schedule remains pretty much unchanged. Some dates have shifted to accommodate the return to a three-stop Australia leg to kick off the year (as well as the Olympics in August), but the locations are otherwise all the same. While it was rumored the Freshwater Pro was on the chopping block (and that Lowers might make its way back on tour), those rumors turned out to be unfounded. At least for 2020.

It appears the the WSL is taking a “if it isn’t broke, why fix it” approach to the tour, choosing not to make any sweeping changes. We only wonder how many more Freshwater Pros Medina needs to win before the event is considered, well, stale. After all, there have been three events in Lemoore thus far (one specialty event and two ‘CT stops), and Medina has dominated all three from start to finish. Also, why is the Tahiti Pro still a men’s-only event?

Regardless, it’s another year of the world’s best surfers competing in (some of) the world’s best waves. While it’d be nice to see the re-introduction of a “Search”-type of event in one new locale every year (and we do truly miss Lowers) 2020 still promises plenty of excitement.