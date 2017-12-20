Earlier this morning in a press release, the World Surf League and the International Surfing Association (recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the “World Governing Authority for Surfing”) announced the two entities came to a preliminary agreement on how the WSL and the ISA will work together on the qualification process for the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Since its official induction into the Games back in 2016, many questions about how and when surfers will qualify for the Olympics have remained unanswered. Of the 20 men and 20 women who will compete, which countries will be included, for example? Will there be an athlete cap per country? Will all the ‘CT surfers fill the allocated spots? Will the judging follow the ‘CT judging format? So. Many. Questions.

Well, some of those have now been answered. Sort of. According to the recent press release, the WSL and ISA have figured out a way to include world’s best competitive surfers (‘CT athletes) while also allowing surfers from other countries (who aren’t in the elite Top 34 or Top 17) to represent their countries on the world’s biggest stage. Here’s how it’s explained in the press release:

“In principle, the agreement will see up to 18 of the 40 places at the Games reserved for WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfers (10 men and eight women), with the remaining 22 places determined at the 2019 and 2020 ISA World Surfing Games, the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, and a single slot (each for men and women) for the host nation (Japan).

With the support of the WSL, the ISA eligibility rules for Olympic participation will require surfers to make themselves available for their national teams to compete in the ISA World Surfing Games in 2019 and 2020 and, if selected by their National Federation, to participate.

The final decision on the complete process is subject to the approval of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its meeting in February 2018.

The agreement between the ISA and the WSL reinforces both organizations' commitment to the successful Olympic debut for surfing, showcasing a strong collaboration between an IOC-recognized International Olympic Federation and the professional home of the world's best surfers.”

This still leaves a lot of room for additional questions, like how are the 18 ‘CT-ers chosen? And will the WSL athletes who don’t secure the reserved spots get the chance to compete against ISA surfers in the Pan American and ISA World Games to qualify? And if that’s the case, will ‘CT surfers have to resign their spots on Tour to compete in the ISA events if they want to compete in the Olympics? No one knows yet and we likely won’t hear more until next year when the ISA, WSL and the IOC release the official qualifying procedures. But here’s what ISA President and Olympic campaigner Fernando Aguerre had to say about the collab:

“This agreement not only underlines our commitment to have the world's best athletes competing for gold in Surfing's debut in Tokyo, but also to ensure that the competitions reflect the open access and universality of our sport around the world, in all five continents,” Aguerre stated. “We are also very pleased to have the WSL's full support of and commitment to the ISA World Surfing Games between now and 2020. The participation of the top professionals in their national teams will elevate the surfing to new heights, creating additional excitement and drama in the lead-up to the Olympic Games.”

[Top image: Filipe Toledo, the likely future gold-medal winner in the 2020 Olympics. Photo: Craig]