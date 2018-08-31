This morning the WSL announced the list of invitees (below) for the Red Bull Airborne France competition--which will take place during the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France October 5-10, 2018. The list doesn’t disappoint, pitting the most tech freesurfing innovators in a dogfight against some top-ranked ‘CT talent. If the punchy Hossegor beach breaks serve up any semblance of a ramp, there’s going to be fireworks with this crew.

Two wildcard spots remain open for the event that will be determined via online submissions at www.wslairborne.com. A judging panel consisting of seasoned aerialists Josh Kerr, Taj Burrow, Tim Curran and Jason “Ratboy” Collins will pick the best online entry from a surfer over 18 years old, and the other wildcard goes to the best entry from a surfer under 18. With these wildcard slots up for grabs for any takers, it will be interesting to see if we end up with another heavy hitter (you reading this, Dane Reynolds?) or an relative unknown with a knack for lofty punts.

Click here for the WSL’s press release and here for a breakdown of the contest’s format.

Red Bull Airborne France Competitors: