Earlier this afternoon, the World Surf League started dropping individual Instagram posts one by one (in quite dramatic fashion), announcing the names of the ‘CT surfers who, given their current rankings, have officially qualified for the 2020 Olympics.

They began by broadcasting the qualification of South Africa’s Jordy Smith, the first of the 10 male ‘CT athletes officially heading to Tokyo. Remember, the 2020 Summer Olympics will see 20 women and 20 men compete at Shidashita Beach, 18 of which will be plucked from the final ‘CT standings at the end of 2019. Apparently, according to the WSL’s number crunchers, Jordy’s current points (at World No. 3) are enough to keep him in the Top 10 by the end of the year, regardless of how the rest of the season plays out. To go along with the big announcement, they posted this mug shot:

The same mathematical logic goes for Sally Fitzgibbons and Steph Gilmore, who will both represent Australia in the forthcoming Games. As things currently stand, Sally is parked at No. 3 and Steph at No. 4 on the Jeep Leaderboard, but no other Aussie on the women’s ‘CT stands a chance at overtaking the duo by the end of the year for a spot on the team.

With the Quik and Roxy Pro France events still underway, there’s a chance the list of Olympic qualifiers will grow over the forthcoming days. Stay tuned for further updates and congrats to surfing’s first Olympians.