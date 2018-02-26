WSL Now Selling Tickets for Surf Ranch Contest

At last you can sort of buy your way into the Surf Ranch

Here we go. The WSL, heady with anticipation over what may be the competitive wave pool’s big coming-out year, has announced they’re taking pre-orders for tickets to the first open-to-the-public event at the Surf Ranch--The Founders Cup, scheduled for May 5-6, 2018.

It’s apparently a friendly, if you will, pitting of the world’s finest competitive surfers against one another not for WCT points, but simply for national pride. Five teams--USA, Brazil, Australia, Europe and World--composed of 5 ‘CT surfers each (three men, two women) will ride really, really long tubes and unleash eye-popping airs, all for the low-low price, well, they haven’t announced the ticket cost yet.

But you can pre-order-ish here. Tickets officially go on sale March 12.

It appears each team will have a captain: Slater for Team USA, Steph Gilmore leads Australia, Johanne Defay heads Team Europe, Jordy Smith takes command of the World squad, and Gabriel Medina fronts the potentially powerful Team Brazil.

“Leading the Brazil team at the Founders’ Cup in May is a real honor,” Medina said in the WSL press release. “We have so much talent in Brazil on both the men’s and women’s side that I think we will be in a strong position to do well in the inaugural teams event.”

Surely Brazil is the favorite, though Slater knows the (admittedly) static wave better than anyone, and Santa Cruz’s Nat Young did nab the longest barrel in human history at the Ranch last year.

The first ‘CT event at the pool is still slated for September, 2018. Consider the Founders Cup to be a warm-up for that, but also, with its nation-v-nation setup a little 2020 Olympics primer.