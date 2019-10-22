A day and a half removed from the interference heard ‘round the (surfing) world between Gabriel Medina and fellow Brazilian Caio Ibelli in Portugal, the WSL has responded regarding what happens next. And the answer? Nothing. No re-surf. Caio is (still) in the quarterfinals, and Medina is out of the contest.

“After the tours and competition office watched official footage from the tower, the initial ruling stands: No re-surf,” the WSL said in its latest episode of Surf Breaks. “Caio was in the lineup first, further down the beach, and was rightfully awarded priority. We can clearly hear the beach announcer say that priority is with blue.”

And they’re right. Watching the Heat Analyzer of the heat in question, you can see priority had been awarded to Ibelli a full two minutes before the paddle battle that would see Medina get a priority interference (and subsequently lose a scoring wave, and the heat.) As well, you can hear the beach MC say “Caio with priority in blue” just before they both paddle for the wave. Bottom line: Medina thought he held priority (which is understandable considering the distance between the two surfers in the lineup), but he failed to look in towards the tower, or listen to the beach announcer, before making an ill-fated decision to hassle Ibelli on a meaningless closeout.

The most unfortunate aspect of the incident is the social media lynching of Ibelli. Quite frankly it’s insane. And it’s all because, a few hours after the heat, Medina took to social media to plead his case. He probably figured his 8 million followers (including Neymar, who shared Medina’s post with his 127 million followers), could help pressure the WSL into a re-surf.

Rather than sling vitriol at the WSL, Medina fans directed thousands of awful messages towards Ibelli on Instagram, loads of terrible, unnecessary comments and DMs from keyboard warriors with no clue about what was actually going on. Just following the masses into the fire.

Other pro surfers and competitors also took to Medina’s comments, trying to direct the attention back to the WSL. “We all know @Wsl judges makes [sic] mistakes,” commented Owen Wright. “What we rarely see is them addressing it or fixing it because we have no system in place to overturn human error upon review.”

Fortunately, with the WSL putting the drama to bed, and clarifying their position, Ibelli can sleep a little better leading into his next heat, where he’ll continue to fight for his spot on the Championship Tour. Ibelli took to Instagram this morning to express his thoughts (which has been very roughy translated below):

“First, thank you very much for the support messages! Today I woke up in the morning and, thank God, my inbox was very different from when I went to sleep. It was overflowing with good messages,” said Ibelli this morning. “What happened in our heat was not nice to me either. I left totally quiet, respecting Medina, his team and the situation. My family and I were sleepless and the attacks we received during that time were very sad, often by people who do not surf or are not fans of the sport. We received all kinds of messages. It was very sad to see my mother like that reading the comments about her son.Thank God everything is changing and the good messages are coming. At no time did I want to cause interference or attempt to harm my opponent. I just followed what the judges and the priority board showed me. WSL has posted the official version of why the ruling was upheld for anyone who wants to see or have questions. I’m just a pro surfer doing what I love most in life and I’ll be in the third quarterfinal heat trying my best to go far in this event. Thank you all for the affection.”