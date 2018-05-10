WSL to Complete Canceled Margaret River Event at Uluwatu

After the prize money was divvied up among the remaining 24 competitors following the cancelation of the Margaret River Pro due to shark activity, the World Surf League has announced a make-up contest. The 24 remaining Margaret River Pro competitors, local wildcards and all, will head to Uluwatu, Indonesia two days after the Corona Bali Pro finishes, no later than June 13, 2018 to hash out round three and on.

Do you think the remaining goofys in the contest are rejoicing about getting to compete in Ulu’s reeling left instead of knifing sucked-out tubes at The Box and North Point on their backhand?

Read the WSL’s full press release below:

LOS ANGELES, California/USA (Thursday, May 10, 2018) – The World Surf League (WSL) has confirmed that Event No. 3 of the 2018 WSL Championship Tour (CT), the Margaret River Pro in Western Australia that was cancelled last month due to shark activity, will be completed at the world-class wave of Uluwatu on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

"The cancellation of the Margaret River Pro was due to unique circumstances this season and we look forward to returning to Western Australia in 2019," Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO, said. "After consulting with Surfing West Australia about completing the event in 2018, we felt that the shark activity that prompted the event cancellation had not significantly improved and returning was not in the best interests of the surfers this season. We extensively explored various alternatives before deciding to invest in completing the event at Uluwatu in Bali."

The event will commence within 48 hours after the conclusion of the Corona Bali Pro at Keramas, and finish no later than June 13th, 2018. In the men's event, 24 competitors remain in the field and competition will recommence with Round 3. In the women's event, eight competitors remain in the field and competition will recommence with the Quarterfinals.

"As highlighted when we cancelled the Margaret River Pro, there were extenuating circumstances surrounding this season's event and we committed to trying to finish the competition if possible," Kieren Perrow, WSL Commissioner, said. "It's a significant investment for the WSL, but it's the right thing to do. Uluwatu is a world-class wave and we're excited to be completing the event there."

"It's fantastic that the WSL is finishing this event," Lakey Peterson, current WSL No. 2, said. "We love Western Australia and it's unfortunate what happened to the event this season. That said, Uluwatu is an amazing wave and the surfers are very appreciative of being able to finish the event and have a fairer crack at the WSL Title."

"I love Western Australia and I'm looking forward to coming back in 2019 but it's awesome that we're going to complete the event this season at Uluwatu," Owen Wright, current WSL No. 4, said. "It's a high-performance wave and I'm frothing to get out there. It's great that the WSL is investing in completing the event's competition."

The next stop on the 2018 WSL Championship Tour will be the Oi Rio Pro from May 11 – 20, 2018.