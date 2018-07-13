If you were one of the thousands that tuned into the Corona J-Bay Open on Facebook then you undoubtedly witnessed the heavily flowing stream of red angry-faced emojis spewing from the bottom right hand corner of the screen. Needless to say, the World Surf League’s Facebook exclusive broadcast rollout was a disaster, perhaps the only success of the platform was how easy it was for viewers to express how much they hated it-in both the post-human glyph of emoji and traditional text in the comments.

The harsh criticism did not fall on deaf ears and the WSL wants to atone for the inconvenience, at least temporarily, by firing back up the website broadcast. For the Vans US Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach running from July 30th-August 5th, viewers will be able to watch the contest on worldsurfleague.com in addition to Facebook. Viewers won’t have to compromise their privacy and have their data farmed by setting up a Facebook account to watch the Huntington hopping go down--we’ll be able to watch live from the source just like oldish times.

Read the WSL’s full press release below or on their site by clicking here:

Thank you again for your patience and support as we continue to work through the Facebook transition and challenges that Facebook has been having on some devices.

They are working hard to resolve the issues and we are both committed to delivering the best possible experience going forward. We’d like to remind everyone that we have temporarily re-instituted the broadcast across our WSL channels for the remainder of J-Bay and for the US Open.

Now you are able to watch our live broadcast on the WSL website, the WSL app, and of course on Facebook. Again we apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced last week.