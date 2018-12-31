The most viral, jaw-dropping, hilarious and debate sparking posts from 2018

With 2018 coming to a close, one thing has become abundantly clear in our surf culture; a single video or photo that appears in your social media feed can swiftly drop your jaw, spark a contentious debate amongst your fellow surfing cohorts, or simply make you smile. Throughout the year, there’s been more than a few moments that have stirred a frenzy on social media. Be it Albee Layer inadvertently sparking a trick-name debate after stomping one of the most impressive airs of the year to a bodysurfing deer, this year had a ton of great Instagram content. Seeing as I'm the fellow responsible for delivering these gems to your feed, below are ten of the moments that made waves (see what I did there?) on our social media feeds this year.

When Nature Strikes Back

Nias Boat Flip

Albee’s 540 and the Ensuing Trick Debate

The Super Blue Blood Moon Setting Over Huntington Beach

The Bodysurfing Deer

Oh deer, that's gotta hurt. Video: @blairconklin.

Orange County Turns into Desert Point

Cyclone Marcus Slamming into Yallingup

Lucas Chumbo’s Massive Mavericks Bomb

Koa Smith’s 8 Barrel Wave in Namibia

The Nazaré Rescue From Hell

Cam Richards with the Best Pipe Barrel of the Year