With 2018 coming to a close, one thing has become abundantly clear in our surf culture; a single video or photo that appears in your social media feed can swiftly drop your jaw, spark a contentious debate amongst your fellow surfing cohorts, or simply make you smile. Throughout the year, there’s been more than a few moments that have stirred a frenzy on social media. Be it Albee Layer inadvertently sparking a trick-name debate after stomping one of the most impressive airs of the year to a bodysurfing deer, this year had a ton of great Instagram content. Seeing as I'm the fellow responsible for delivering these gems to your feed, below are ten of the moments that made waves (see what I did there?) on our social media feeds this year.
When Nature Strikes Back
WAIT… FOR… IT #wallofdeath #naturedgaf #localsonly #bodied via @adjhill
Nias Boat Flip
Albee’s 540 and the Ensuing Trick Debate
Probably the best feeling air of my life. 200lbs guys. Thanks for being there to capture @takeshelterprod even though we spent two hours thinking the clip was corrupt haha. Thanks @tannerhendrickson_ for getting the “flow” session going and @stab for the wave pool training last weekend. Did a little interview with them.
The Super Blue Blood Moon Setting Over Huntington Beach
The Bodysurfing Deer
Oh deer, that’s gotta hurt. Video: @blairconklin. #SURFERfilms
Orange County Turns into Desert Point
Orange County, doing its very best Desert Point impression this morning. Video: @kalanirobb #SURFERmagazine
Cyclone Marcus Slamming into Yallingup
@shananworrall on a Yallingup sand-bottom monster, fueled by Cyclone Marcus. Video: @jake_higgy.
Lucas Chumbo’s Massive Mavericks Bomb
Koa Smith’s 8 Barrel Wave in Namibia
The Nazaré Rescue From Hell
Using a drone, @maquinavoadora captured @alex_botelho and @hugovau in an absolutely terrifying situation at Nazaré a few weeks back. Just shows that no matter how much preparation we put into surfing, we're all at the mercy of the ocean. Full story in our link in bio. #SURFERfilms
