Zoe McDougall Puts in the Hard Yards at Backdoor

Twenty-one-year-old Hawaiian Zoe McDougall grew up with the Banzai Pipeline in her backyard, watching the best of the best thread one of the most perfect-yet-dangerous barrels in the world. So it makes sense that the young Oahu local is spending a lot of time now putting in the hard yards at Backdoor to refine her own tube game. In the quick hit above, McDougall follows in the footsteps of those she watched as a kiddo by slotting herself inside the green room at Backdoor.