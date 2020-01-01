Josh’s gives you everything you need to learn to get your board out of the water for the first time and have more pop in your current airs. Just like a plane taking off, he explains how acceleration is key to getting the proper lift, showing you how to set yourself up in the pocket properly to gain the most efficient speed. Along with the right stance to compress the energy, Josh gives you the step by step timing of this combination to give you more pop. Just like the timing of jumping on a trampoline, he shows you how to carry the same technique to the wave and timing your aerial.