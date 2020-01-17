The Backside Air Reverse is one of the harder moves in surfing. Learning with Josh makes it easier, getting his deep pro insights and taking you step by step to nailing this trick. There are a couple ways to doing this trick, either off the lip or with an oncoming section. Josh first teaches you going off the lip and the key to this trick: timing your weight transfer and rotating your arms. It’s all about timing these two components and where to be looking. When you take this trick to an oncoming section, Josh shows you the ideal spot to launch from and the common mistakes people make. As he reminds you with this one, commitment is key. It’s pretty rad to be learning your Backside Air Reverse from the WSL Airborne Commissioner and Originator.