Learn Backside Straight Airs with surf legend Josh Kerr. He saves you time nailing this trick by sharing his World Air Show Champion knowledge. With Josh’s awesome insights, you’ll be adding this trick to your next session or travels.

This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your surf skills with Josh Kerr, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY tools. Learn more about Kerr’s 20+ lessons in SURFER’s How To section or at Stomp Sessions.