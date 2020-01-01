Being solid paddling in to the waves, both beginner and advance, makes for a better day surfing. There are a few important techniques to catching more waves and in this tutorial Josh shows you the keys to making sure you are in the right position on your board, the right position on the wave, timing and efficient paddling techniques. These key components from Josh will have you catching more waves.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
-
Pro Tutorial Videos
Watch detailed tutorials with Josh Kerr teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.
-
Digital Coaches
Get personal online coaching from Josh Kerr and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.
-
DIY Tools
Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Josh Kerr. Watch. Adjust. Improve.
